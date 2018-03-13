Tendulkar hails India's shooting contingent for record showing in Mexico ISSF event

India's shooting team that that topped the medals tally in Guadalajara, Mexico has drawn big praise from none other other than Sachin Tendulkar.

India, for the first time in its history, finished top of the table in an International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) competition after bagging four gold, one silver and four bronze.

Tendulkar, first sportsperson to be awarded the Bharat Ratna for his cricketing services to the country, was pleased not a little at the Indian team's exploits in Mexico and took to Twitter to share his happiness with fans.

On top of the world!! A historical moment for India as we finish at number 1 in the medals tally at the #ISSFWorldCup. Mighty impressed with the 16-year-old #ManuBhaker. Excellent work by #AkhilSheoran, #ShahzarRizvi and #OmPrakashMitharval. Keep up the great work! pic.twitter.com/amOnJEkQHL — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 13, 2018

Akhil Sheoran, Manu Bhaker, Omprakash Mitharval and Shahzar Rizvi made India extremely proud at the event, with the 16-year-old Bhaker picking up two gold medals.

Bhaker and Mitharval won gold in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team final after the former had clinched gold in the women’s 10m Air Pistol final.

Anjum Moudgil picked up the silver, while Mehuli Ghosh, Jitu Rai and Ravi Kumar won bronze, with the 17-year-old Ghosh claiming two bronze in all. She finished third in the 10-metre Air Rifle event before pairing up with Deepak Kumar in the mixed team event for her second bronze in Mexico.

Earlier, Olympic gold-winning shooter Abhinav Bindra had also lauded the Indian team. "The Indian Shooting Teams performance at Mexico starts a new era in Indian shooting. The future is in extremely safe hands &am confident that the young athletes have the ingredients to take them to the very top of the Olympic podium. Congratulations to all," PTI reported him as saying.