'Thank you for the advance diwali gift' – Twitter erupts as India beat Pakistan 3-1 in Hockey Asia Cup 2017

New Delhi: Dominant India continued their winning spree as they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 3-1 in a pool encounter of the 10th men's Asia Cup hockey tournament, in Dhaka, today.

India controlled the proceedings for the better part of the match, barring the final quarter when Pakistan, trailing 0-3, came hard on the Indian defence in search of goals.

But at the end of the day, the Indians came out superior and continued their recent domination over Pakistan, that includes back-to-back victories in the Hockey World League Semi-Final in London earlier this year.

Chinglesnsana Singh (17th minute), Ramandeep Singh (44th) and Harmanpreet Singh (45th) scored the goals for India, while Pakistan lone strike came from the stick of Ali Shan in the 49th minute.

By virtue of this win, India finished on top of Pool A with nine points from three games while Pakistan secured the second spot with four points.

Well, this came as an "advance Diwali gift" for former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag. Right after India's victory in Dhaka, the cricketer took to Twitter to tweet, "Congratulations India on beating Pakistan 3-1 in #AsiaCup2017. Thank you for the advance diwali gift." And it was not just him, there were others too who had expressed their joy on India's thrilling win over Pakistan.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions...

Congratulations @TheHockeyIndia for a wonderful victory against Pakistan. #INDvPAK . Super proud of you guys. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 15, 2017

Congratulations India on beating Pakistan 3-1 in #AsiaCup2017 #INDvPAK . Thank you for the advance diwali gift @TheHockeyIndia — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 15, 2017

Wonderful effort from @TheHockeyIndia to beat Pakistan 3-1 in Asia Cup Hockey. The whole nation is proud of you.#INDvPAK — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 15, 2017

(with PTI inputs)