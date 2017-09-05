The Dead man rises: The Undertaker to come out of retirement for shock WWE return

New Delhi: A sure piece of delight for the WWE fans as reports hover around the fact that The Undertaker is all set to mark a return to the ring, months after announcing his retirement at Wrestlemania 33.

'The Dead Man' faced his second defeat at the grandest stage of wrestling entertainment when Roman Reigns took him down in little less than 20 minutes with his lethal spear, thus making The Undertaker's record at Wrestlemaina to be 23-2.

Post the match, 'The Phenom' took off his leather coat, folded it, and kept it in the middle of the ring. Took off his gloves and his hat and kept it beside the coat. He came out of the ring, and just before walking out of the venue, he raised his hand, for one last time, to his fans. It was the last of The Undertaker. He retired thereafter. His comeback was surely unexpected owing to a chronic hip problem, from which he has been suffering over the years.

But off late, reports reveal that Mark Calaway a.k.a The Undertaker is currently training hard to mark a return to the WWE ring, probably to get through some unfinished business – Roman Reigns, who since his victory over the 52-year-old has been bragging about the fact that the ring is now his "yard".

In fact, few reports also claim that the veteran wrestler was spotted in Brooklyn, at the backstage of SummerSlam, this August.

So it going to be at No Mercy in September or a little ahead of it, is still a mystery. But it is his astounding and jaw-dropping surprise entries to stun the opponent, is what fans enjoy. So let the curiosity prevail.