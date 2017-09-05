close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

The Dead man rises: The Undertaker to come out of retirement for shock WWE return

But off late, reports reveal that Mark Calaway a.k.a The Undertaker is currently training hard to mark a return to the WWE ring, probably to get through some unfinished business – Roman Reigns, who since his victory over the 52-year-old has been bragging about the fact that the ring is now his "yard".

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 17:33
The Dead man rises: The Undertaker to come out of retirement for shock WWE return
Twitter grab

New Delhi: A sure piece of delight for the WWE fans as reports hover around the fact that The Undertaker is all set to mark a return to the ring, months after announcing his retirement at Wrestlemania 33.

'The Dead Man' faced his second defeat at the grandest stage of wrestling entertainment when Roman Reigns took him down in little less than 20 minutes with his lethal spear, thus making The Undertaker's record at Wrestlemaina to be 23-2.

Post the match, 'The Phenom' took off his leather coat, folded it, and kept it in the middle of the ring. Took off his gloves and his hat and kept it beside the coat. He came out of the ring, and just before walking out of the venue, he raised his hand, for one last time, to his fans. It was the last of The Undertaker. He retired thereafter. His comeback was surely unexpected owing to a chronic hip problem, from which he has been suffering over the years.

But off late, reports reveal that Mark Calaway a.k.a The Undertaker is currently training hard to mark a return to the WWE ring, probably to get through some unfinished business – Roman Reigns, who since his victory over the 52-year-old has been bragging about the fact that the ring is now his "yard".

In fact, few reports also claim that the veteran wrestler was spotted in Brooklyn, at the backstage of SummerSlam, this August.

So it going to be at No Mercy in September or a little ahead of it, is still a mystery. But it is his astounding and jaw-dropping surprise entries to stun the opponent, is what fans enjoy. So let the curiosity prevail.  

TAGS

The UndertakerThe Dead ManThe Undertaker returnsThe Undertaker to returnRoman ReignsWWEWWE newssports news

From Zee News

See pic: Virat Kohli thanks his cricket &#039;teachers&#039; for showing how it&#039;s done
cricket

See pic: Virat Kohli thanks his cricket 'teachers...

Lionel Messi contract &#039;agreed and signed&#039;, says Barcelona chief
Football

Lionel Messi contract 'agreed and signed', says B...

US Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski knocked out in mixed doubles quarters
Tennis

US Open 2017: Rohan Bopanna-Gabriela Dabrowski knocked out...

India to tour England in July 2018; will play 5 Tests, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is
cricket

India to tour England in July 2018; will play 5 Tests, 3 OD...

Watch: PV Sindhu plays badminton with actor Sonu Sood, producer of her biopic
Badminton

Watch: PV Sindhu plays badminton with actor Sonu Sood, prod...

Saina Nehwal eyes Superseries Final qualification after reuniting with Pullela Gopichand
Badminton

Saina Nehwal eyes Superseries Final qualification after reu...

Hope my biopic is out soon, says badminton ace PV Sindhu
Badminton

Hope my biopic is out soon, says badminton ace PV Sindhu

US Open 2017: Old guns Roger Federer, Venus Williams favourites as we look ahead to quarterfinals
Tennis

US Open 2017: Old guns Roger Federer, Venus Williams favour...

Gautam Gambhir to fund education of martyred Kashmiri cop&#039;s daughter
cricket

Gautam Gambhir to fund education of martyred Kashmiri cop...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video