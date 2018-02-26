The Great Khali enthrals Udaipur at Encounter 18

New Delhi: A first in Rajasthan's history, Udaipur witnessed Encounter 18, a fight show organised on the lines of WWE, at the Maharana Pratap Games Village.

Encounter 18 brand ambassador The Great Khali graced the occasion alongside several foreign wrestlers, who enthralled the crowd with lively fights.

Thousands of fans thronged the event and reached well before time to reserve the best seats. With the fights taking place in front of their eyes, the fans enjoyed the myriad moves employed by the professional wrestlers.

Though, the event was a farce, causing a lot of chaos and problems. The bouncers stationed to enhance security misbehaved with the excited fans, raising a furore.

Bollywood celebrities Urvashi Rautela, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan too graced the event with their presence.

