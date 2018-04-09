Undertaker vs John Cena, Brock Lesner vs Roman Reigns: All the results from WrestleMania 34

It was a dramatic night at Wrestlemania 34 at the Superdome in New Orleans, USA with the Undertaker taking on John Cena while Brock Lesner pulverised Roman Reigns to retain the WWE Universal strap. Cena had been challenging the Undertaker for a long time. The fight finally took place on Sunday night as Cena faced off the Undertaker.

It was the Undertaker who had the last laugh as he destroyed the 16-time world champion Cena with his Tombstone Piledriver. Brock Lesner, too, had Roman Reigns in his line of fire. Roman Reigns had no answer to Lesner's F-5s, suplexes and belly-to-belly suplexes. Jinder Mahal bagged the United States Championship when he knocked out Rusev with the Khallas after Sunil Singh had distracted him (Rusev). Mahal also defeated defending champ Randy Orton and Bobby Roode.

The fight night also saw WWE debutant Ronda Rousey combining with Kurt Angle to defeat Stephanie McMahon and Triple H in a mixed tag match. Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon too had a win under the bag as they fought off a fierce challenge from Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Asuka failed to defenc her all-win record as she lost to Charlotte, who managed to retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Nia Jax won her first Raw Women’s Championship defeating Alexa Bliss while Seth Rollins became the Grand Slam Intercontinental Champion. Finn Balor defeated The Miz while Braun Strowman and his 10-year-old tag team partner Nicholas combined well to win the Raw Tag Team championship against The Bar. Monster Among Men won against Cesaro and the Bludgeon Brothers defeated the Usos and the New Day.

Harper and Rowan defeated Kofi Kingston while there was a new WWE Cruiserweight Champion in Cedric Alexander who beat Mustafa Ali. Naomi won the first WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal by defeating Bayley. Woken Matt Hardy bagged the Fifth Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.