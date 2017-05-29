close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Tiger Woods arrested on charges of driving under the influence

The 14-time major champion was booked into the Palm Beach County jail on Monday at 7:18 am (1118 GMT) after he was arrested by police in Jupiter, Florida.

AFP| Last Updated: Monday, May 29, 2017 - 22:24
Tiger Woods arrested on charges of driving under the influence

Washington: Golf superstar Tiger Woods was arrested Monday in Florida on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to records from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

The 14-time major champion was booked into the Palm Beach County jail on Monday at 7:18 am (1118 GMT) after he was arrested by police in Jupiter, Florida.

He was released on his own recognizance at 10:50 am.

Woods, 41, hasn't played competitive golf since pulling out of the Dubai Desert Classic in February after one round because of back pain.

He had spinal fusion surgery on April 20 -- his fourth surgery in three years to treat his troublesome back which has limited him to three tournament starts worldwide in the past two years.

Woods wrote on his website last week that since his latest procedure he was feeling better than he had in years and remained committed to returning to competitive golf.

"My surgeon and physiotherapist say the operation was successful. It's just a matter of not screwing up and letting it fuse," Woods wrote. "I'm walking and doing my exercises, and taking my kids to and from school. All I can do is take it day by day. There's no hurry.

"But, I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again."  

TAGS

Tiger WoodsTiger Woods arrestedTiger Woods News

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

Barcelona confirm Ernesto Valverde as new manager at Camp Nou
Football

Barcelona confirm Ernesto Valverde as new manager at Camp N...

ICC Champions Trophy: Minnows Bangladesh look to upset hosts England in tourney opener
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy: Minnows Bangladesh look to upset host...

South Africa beat England by seven wickets in third ODI, lose series 1-2
cricket

South Africa beat England by seven wickets in third ODI, lo...

Hashim Amla breaks Virat Kohli&#039;s record, becomes fastest to 7000 ODI runs
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Hashim Amla breaks Virat Kohli's record, becomes faste...

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal breezes past Benoit Paire to reach second round
Tennis

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal breezes past Benoit Paire to...

WATCH: &#039;Remove Jhijhak Ki Patti&#039;, Gautam Gambhir kick-starts inspirational campaign for Indian soldiers
cricket

WATCH: 'Remove Jhijhak Ki Patti', Gautam Gambhir...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video