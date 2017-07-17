Tiger Woods drops out of World Golf Rankings Top 1000 for first time ever in his career

New Delhi: For the very first time in his career American professional golfer, Tiger Woods has dropped outside the top 1,000 players, as per the latest World Golf Rankings. The latest standings show that Woods is placed at 1,005, as a result of the former world number one's injury-hit two years which restricted his play-time to bare minimum.

Woods, whose attempts to resurrect his career have been scuttled by a series back operations since 2014, has made only one top-20 finish in the past two seasons.

It should also be noted that the 41-year-old once held the world number one ranking for a record 683 weeks.

Woods has been suffering an absolute low time in his career. In May, his rehabilitation from injury was overshadowed by his arrest in May for driving under the influence.

Just last month, the 14-time major winner planned to seek professional help to treat pain medication dependency.

Woods, with 79 career PGA Tour wins to his name is three shy of Sam Snead's all-time record, but has not won a major title since the 2008 US Open. He also is yet to win any event since the 2013 World Golf Championships Bridgestone Invitational