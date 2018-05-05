Tough greens take toll as Anirban Lahiri misses cut at Wells Fargo, Tiger Woods makes it

Charlotte (USA): The firm and tough greens took a toll on Anirban Lahiri as the Indian missed the cut at the Wells Fargo Championship after shooting 76-74 in the first two rounds, even as the legendary Tiger Woods managed to make it.

Woods (71-73) squeezed inside the cutline which fell at 3-over 145.

Peter Malnati (67-68) was at his best over the last three holes yesterday and finished with a 3-under 68 for a one-shot lead.

Malnati made two straight birdies and finished with a par that felt like a birdie. He cleared the steep lip of a bunker with inches to spare and made a 6-foot putt.

Apart from Woods, Rory McIlroy (68-76) made it to the weekend, though not by much.

Woods at T-48 made his only birdie on his final hole for a 73 that assured him a cut at Quail Hollow for the first time since 2009. McIlroy was also T-48th.

Malnati leads at 7 under par, while Jason Day (69-67) and rookie Aaron Wise (68-68) are one shot back. Paul Casey (69-68) and Charl Schwartzel (70-67) are two strokes behind. The cut fell at 3 over par.

Rickie Fowler (72-69) is 1-under par and he said the greens are so firm that it is difficult to get close to the hole.

McIlroy made the cut on the number when he won the Wells Fargo Championship in 2010. Then, he was nine shots back after 36 holes but won by four after shooting 66-62 on the weekend.

Everyone will start Saturday within 10 shots of the lead.

Woods holed a 13-foot birdie putt on his final hole yesterday to guarantee that he'll stick around for the weekend at the Wells Fargo Championship. Woods shot 73 to finish at 2-over 144.

That was his only birdie as he struggled with the putter for a second consecutive day. He had missed his previous two cuts at Quail Hollow, in 2010 and 2012. He also is scheduled to play next week's THE PLAYERS Championship, which he won in both 2001 and 2013.