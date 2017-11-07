Treat women hockey at par with men: Asia Cup broadcast snub upsets Indian team

New Delhi: For just the second time in history, India's men and women hockey teams are the Asia Cup winners simultaneously. For the first time in history, they have won the trophy in the same year. For the first ever time, both the Indian teams are in top 10 of their respective FIH rankings. For the first time since the FIH introduced the current ranking system in October 2003, India women have broken into top 10. But not for the first time, a men's hockey tournament was live on TV but the women's one was conveniently ignored. And quite rightly, the champions aren't happy about it.

By beating China on Sunday in Kakamigahara, India ended a wait of 13 long years to win its second women's Asia Cup trophy under new coach Harendra Singh. The girls broke a lot of sweat to win the final after the regulation period ended 1-1 and shootout at 4-4. In the sudden death, goalkeeper Savita Punia's save made it 5-4, triggering celebrations on the field; but fans back home were scampering for social media updates, when they should have been glued to their TV sets watching one of the finest moments of Indian hockey. But it's not possible when the game's stakeholders have made little efforts to air the tournament, which our women won undefeated.

That wasn't the problem in Dhaka last month. The Capital of Bangladesh hosted the men's edition of the Asia Cup, and the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) had arrangements in place with Star Sports to broadcast the tournament. Interestingly, the Indian women's team was in a camp at that time back home. They, along with the rest of India, watched the entire tournament and each of India's wins live, until the men topped the podium and lifted the trophy.

The women did the same two weeks later: won six matches on the bounce, eliminated defending champions Japan and beat top-ranked Asian team China twice. But unlike the men's edition, Indians back home couldn't watch a moment from the entire tournament.

When that happens, you can't blame the girls for feeling hard done by. They play for the country, for the fans. And while the team thanked for all the support it got, it was also upset somewhere that the "Indian public couldn't get to see how good their women`s hockey team is doing".

"We are feeling very proud after becoming the champions of Asia. The men hockey team just got the gold medal and now we did it as well. However, I am a little disappointed because our matches were not telecast live on television like those of men," said midfielder Monika, talking to ANI.

"We will definitely discuss this matter with our coach that the women`s hockey team should also be uplifted. Our ranking is also getting better with each passing day. We too deserve the status given to the men team," she added.

Support matters, and it swells in number when the fans watch their team winning trophies.

"If our matches are also live, more people will see it, more support we will receive and the better we will perform," Monika further said.

Goalkeeper Savita was also saddened by the fact but said they don't let it affect their performance and leave such disappointments on the bench before entering the pitch for India.

"Matches like these are the rare chances when the Indian public can get to know how good their women`s hockey team is doing and where do they need improvement. We were hurt by this issue somewhere but it is secondary. We can`t take it with us when we are playing in the field. We have to focus on our match at that time," Savita told ANI.

The Asia Cup is a product of AHF and needs its own set of contracts with broadcasters to air tournaments like the Asia Cup and Asian Champions Trophy. The Hockey India has its contract with Star to cover India's men and women international matches held in India. Similarly, Star is contracted by FIH to cover all its tournaments around the globe.

Quite clearly then, the AHF and Japan Hockey Association were way behind the nine ball to air the women's Asia Cup, leaving the game and its fans disappointed.