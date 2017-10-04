Triple H arrives in Mumbai; announcement of WWE's India tour in December expected

New Delhi: If words in the media are all said to be true then yes, come December WWE will once again set put on India. As per reports on TOI, the dates and venue are – December 8 and 9 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi. And now with another report on The Wrestling Observer and then the arrival of Triple H in Mumbai, it seems that the pieces are fitting into the puzzle.

Well, the former WWE superstar and WWE's Executive Vice President of Talent, Live Events and Creative, Triple H took to his Twitter page to express his joy of returning to India, on Tuesday.

Been awhile since I've been in India.... immediately remembered why I love it.

Thanks for the warm reception @WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/JjwDPpNJIp — Triple H (@TripleH) October 3, 2017

Landed in Mumbai and was warmly greeted. A beautiful country with wonderful cultures, excited for my visit. @WWEIndia pic.twitter.com/8xKrw2VPoN — Triple H (@TripleH) October 3, 2017

As per reports on The Wrestling Observer, the two shows will feature current WWE Champion Jinder Mahal along with, Roman Reigns, Finn Balor, Braun Strowman, Alexa Bliss, Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, The Miz, and from the women's wrestling circuit, Sasha Banks and Bayley