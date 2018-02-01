Triple jumper Sheena Nellckal Varkey wins silver in Asian Indoor Athletics

Tehran: Sheena Nellckal Varkey emerged the lone Indian medal winner as she bagged a silver in women's triple jump on the opening day of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships here on Thursday.

Sheena cleared 13.37m to finish second, behind Kazakhstan's Lrina Ektova who had a jump of 13.79m. Thi Thu Thao Bui of Vietnam was third with 13.22m.

Two Indians -- Dutee Chand (60m) and Sanjivani Jadhav (3000m) -- did not start their races.

Dutee did not travel to Tehran due to a minor injury on her wrist she suffered during training in Hyderabad.

In case of Jadhav, her visa did not reach on time.

Triple jumper Arpinder Singh also will not take part in his event.

India are being represented by 13 athletes in the three- day championships.