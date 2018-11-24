हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mary Kom

Twitter reacts as Mary Kom clinches record 6th World Championship gold

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other sports personalities have gathered in unison to congratulate Mary Kom on becoming the first female boxer to clinch six World Championship titles. 

Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MangteC

Legendary Indian boxer MC Mary Kom made the country proud on Saturday by clinching a record sixth Women's World Championship gold at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi. 

The 35-year-old pugilist scripted history by defeating Ukraine's Hanna Okhota via a unanimous decision in the finals of the 48kg light flyweight category event of the tournament. 

Following Mary's victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other sports personalities came in unison to extend their greetings to the Manipuri boxer.

 Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and praised Mary for the diligence with which she’s pursued sports and excelled at the world stage. 

"A proud moment for Indian sports. Congratulations to Mary Kom for winning a Gold in the Women’s World Boxing Championships. The diligence with which she’s pursued sports and excelled at the world stage is extremely inspiring. Her win is truly special. @MangteC," he wrote. 

Describing Mary as one of the India's greatest ever sportsperson, former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag tweeted, A stellar achievement for #MaryKom , becoming the first woman boxer to win six world championship Gold. One of India's greatest ever sportsperson. Super happy and super proud !" 

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore wrote," MAGNIFICENT MARY! CONGRATS to @MangteC for the GOLD in Women's World Boxing Championships in 48 kg category! With this, she has become the FIRST EVER female boxer to win 6 World Championships!A fabulous achievement by a wonderful athlete! What a proud day for us all! #MaryKom."

Meanwhile, Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin praised the Indian boxer, saying that she an inspiration for all the people. 

"Congratulations @Mangtec for winning the World Championship Gold Medal in Women's Boxing. You are a true inspiration for all of us. Take a bow... #MaryKom," he tweeted. 

Indian tennis legend Mahesh Bhupathi, on the other hand, wrote, "Congratulations Wonder Woman.. Incredible !!! #MAGNIFICENTMARY #worldchampion."

With a record sixth gold medal, Kom has now surpassed Ireland's Katie Taylor--who has five titles in her tally.

The Manipuri boxer has also equalled the record of Cuban legend Felix Savon as the joint most successful boxer (Men and Women) in the history of World Championships.

