Two cents from Sreejesh and Sardar: Hockey World League Final will set the tone for 2018

Close to 500 international caps between them, two former India captains - PR Sreejesh and Sardar Singh - will watch the Hockey World League (HWL) Final from the sidelines, albeit for contrasting reasons. Sreejesh is still recovering from his knee injury and Sardar has been left out of the squad, allegedly on performance grounds. But that doesn't discount their two cents, as the veterans share their views on India's prospects at the year-ending finale in Bhubaneswar.

Ever since Sardar was removed as captain and then moved around in the team - lately as the 'free man' in defence, the sword hanging over his head kept lowering and finally fell to axe him from the HWL Final squad. Even if anticipated by many, it was a decision that left some surprised, considering his decent show in India's Asia Cup triumph and the experience team will definitely need leading up to the 2018 World Cup en route the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games.

But new coach Sjoerd Marijne - who has made an Asia Cup-winning debut as chief coach of a senior national men's team - may have plans that suit younger, fitter legs and hence wants to see how the team holds up without its most experienced player against the fiercest of opponents.

On the other hand, Sreejesh's recuperation from the MCL tear he suffered at the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup in May this year is likely to be complete in the New Year. He, however, has spent time with the squad at camps leading up to the Asia Cup and more recently for the HWL Final. So the man who replaced Sardar as captain for the Rio Olympics isn't out of sync and very much part of the Marijne-led Indian think-tank.

Undoubtedly then, Sreejesh and Sardar are the closest one can get to the team that is now nestling in Bhubaneswar awaiting their HWL Final opener against Australia on December 1.

HWL WILL BE AN 'INDICATOR'

"It (HWL Final) will be an indicator (for 2018 Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Cup)," Sreejesh assessed.

"It's more important for us to rise according to the level. When it comes to Asian tournaments, we already know we are better than them (other Asian teams). But when it comes to tough events like the HWL, where we need to beat the world's top teams, in that situation we need to raise our level," the talisman goalkeeper said.

According to Sardar, India's start and execution of plans may decide their standing.

"Junior players must have got positive energy after winning the Asia Cup, but it depends on how we start the tournament. We know the plan, everybody understands it, but we need to execute it, and now is the time," the 2017 Khel Ratna said.

The stage is set for the Indian Men’s Team to show their mettle at the Odisha Men’s #HWL2017 Final in Bhubaneswar, Dec 1 to 10. Here’s Team India’s itinerary for the pool stages. Catch the action LIVE from Dec 1st on the Star Sports network and Hotstar. #JunoonJeetKa pic.twitter.com/nCyeYJN0u7 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) November 28, 2017

FORMAT MAKES TEAMS COMPLACENT?

It sounds absurd when you have eight teams in the tournament and the format lists quarterfinals as the first stage of knockouts. In literal sense it means a team may lose its first three matches and then win the next three to clinch the trophy. In contrast, a team may win its first three matches and lose the next to crash out of the tournament.

But Sreejesh feels it gives every team equal opportunity to finish on the podium.

"If you ask me, both ways it is fine. A team may win three matches and lose in QF, then it is all gone (but then) every team is getting an opportunity to get into the semis."

India didn't win a single match during the pool stage in 2015 and went on to clinch the bronze medal.

"Last time we didn't win any of the league matches but got into the semis. So when it comes to this tournament, teams get into rhythm with practice matches and then three tough pool matches," the custodian said.

Sardar was on the same page with Sreejesh on this and reckoned a rule is fair as long as it benefits every team equally.

"The tournament is same for everybody. If you are more disciplined, implementing everything and taking timely decisions, those teams win. The positions matter, where you finish in your pool and which team you get from other pool (in quarterfinals)," the former skipper explained.

WILL THE TEAM MISS SREEJESH AND SARDAR?

The HWL Final is the toughest tournament India will play this year. In an ideal scenario, the team would have wanted its best goalkeeper and the most experienced player on the pitch. But the counter-argument to that is you can't over-rely on individuals in a team game.

"If Sreejesh is not there, Akash (Chikte) is in that position. If Sardar is not there, Manpreet (Singh) is there. You can't say that the senior-most player should be there. If I am not there, somebody else will manage that job. They have got enough experience now since (2016 Rio) Olympics. Everyone has played at least 10-15 matches.

The Hockey India selectors compensated for Sardar's experience by bringing back defenders Rupinder Pal Singh and Birendra Lakra, and Sardar seemed to insist that he has been 'rested' for the tournament.

"Players within the core group of 33 have been swapped in the last 3-4 tournaments. So everybody is getting chances. 2018 is very busy and the main (tournaments) are the Asian Games and the World Cup. Before that, coaches are trying to test youngsters. So senior players need to be rested," Sardar said.

But the fact remains that India will be without Sardar in their toughest assignment of the year. However, he chose to keep it simple.

"It's the coach's decision," he said.

CAN'T BE ERRONEOUS

As recently as June this year, India paid the price for soft errors. Malaysia and Canada handed the Indians embarrassing defeats at the Hockey World League Semifinals. The repercussions of that were seen in coach Roelant Oltmans's ouster.

India, says Sreejesh, can't afford that anymore.

"We know how they will punish us if we make mistakes. At the international stage, top 5-6 teams are equal to each other. Mental strength, discipline and taking advantage of opponent's mistake, that is what we need to learn. We can't make errors in our and their circle," Sreejesh said.

Coach Marijne is targetting a spot in top three for India in the FIH rankings. At No. 6 currently, it seems realistic, but it's in the final ascent that the Everest tests you the most.

India's final ascent begins December 1 and the World Cup next year will decide where they end up.

(Images By: Hockey India)