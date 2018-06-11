हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Boxing

Two Indians enter final, Gaurav Bidhuri settles for bronze in Russian boxing tourney

 Two Indian boxers advanced to the finals but Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) settled for a bronze medal after going down in the last-four stage of the Umakhanov Memorial Tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia today.

New Delhi: Two Indian boxers advanced to the finals but Gaurav Bidhuri (56kg) settled for a bronze medal after going down in the last-four stage of the Umakhanov Memorial Tournament in Kaspiysk, Russia today.

World Championships bronze-medalist Bidhuri lost to Kazakhstan's Siroshiddin Abdullayev in a split 2-3 decision, rounding off a fine campaign in his comeback tournament after being out due to a back injury.

Advancing to the final were Brijesh Yadav (81kg) and Virender Kumar (91kg).

While Yadav out-punched local favourite Abdulla Nazhmudinov, Kumar got the better of Azerbaijan's Gulguseyn Agazade to make the summit clashes scheduled for tomorrow.

Among the Indian women, only Saweety Boora (75kg) has made the final.

World youth champion Shashi Chopra (57kg), former Commonwealth Games bronze-medallist Pinki Jangra (51kg) and Pavitra (60kg) had lost their respective semifinal bouts to settle for bronze medals.

