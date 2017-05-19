close
Two undeserving medicos in Rio team? CBI registers preliminary enquiry

It is alleged that Dr Pawandeep Singh and R S Negi did not have requisite qualification and experience but were sent to the games from July 24, 2016 to August 23, 2016 with the Indian contingent.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 20:52
New Delhi: The CBI has initiated a preliminary enquiry into allegations of nepotism and favouritism against some Indian Olympic Association officials in sending two medical professionals with the Indian team to the Rio Olympics last year.

It is alleged that Dr Pawandeep Singh and R S Negi did not have requisite qualification and experience but were sent to the games from July 24, 2016 to August 23, 2016 with the Indian contingent.

Agency sources said there are allegations of nepotism, favourtism, and irregularities against certain officials of the IOA which are being examined by the CBI.

