close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Ulaanbaatar Cup Invitational Tournament: L Devendro Singh in team for boxing tourney in Mongolia

The former Asian silver-medallist is also a two-time Olympian and is continuing his transition from light flyweight to flyweight.

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, May 30, 2017 - 10:56
Ulaanbaatar Cup Invitational Tournament: L Devendro Singh in team for boxing tourney in Mongolia
PTI

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games silver- medallist L Devendro Singh (52kg) will spearhead a seven- strong Indian men's boxing challenge at the Ulaanbaatar Cup Invitational Tournament in Mongolia next month.

The former Asian silver-medallist is also a two-time Olympian and is continuing his transition from light flyweight to flyweight.

The Ulaanbaatar Cup will be held from June 20 to 26 in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar.

Also in the team is two-time King's Cup gold-medallist K Shyam Kumar (49kg). Both Devendro and Shyam Kumar had missed out on selection for the Asian Championships, thereby ruling them out of the August-September World Championships in Germany.

Mohamed Hussamuddin, who won a gold medal at the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria earlier this year, has been picked in the bantamweight (56kg) category.

Asian Youth silver-medallist Ankush Dahiya has taken the lightweight spot. He had won a bronze medal at the National Championships in Guwahati.

Two-time King's Cup bronze-medallist Rohit Tokas has been selected in the light welterweight (64kg) category.

The Ulaanbaatar Cup will be a comeback for five-time world champion M C Mary Kom, who was yesterday named in a three-strong women's team for the event. Mary Kom has been out of competitive action for the last one year.

The teams:

Men: K Shyam Kumar (49kg), L Devendro Singh (52kg), Mohamed Hussamuddin (56kg), Ankush Dahiya (60kg), Rohit Tokas (64kg), Duryodhan (69kg), Jaideep (75kg).

Women: M C Mary Kom (51kg), Priyanka Choudhary (60kg), Kalawanti (75kg).

TAGS

Ulaanbaatar Cup Invitational TournamentL Devendro Singhboxing newssports news

From Zee News

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

DAY IN PICS - 18 May 2017

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: We need to forget that we are playing India, says Haris Sohail
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: We need to forget...

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: All-out aggression may not work in English conditions, feels Kedar Jadav
ICC Champions Trophycricket

2017 ICC Champions Trophy: All-out aggression may not work...

French Open 2017: In-form Stan Wawrinka takes on outsider Jozef Kovalik in first-round – Preview
Tennis

French Open 2017: In-form Stan Wawrinka takes on outsider J...

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Bangladesh warm-up tie – Live Streaming, TV Listing, Venue, Date, Time, Squad
ICC Champions Trophycricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India vs Bangladesh warm-up tie...

Tiger Woods&#039; arrest: 14-time major winner &#039;sorry&#039; for DUI, says alcohol not involved
Golf

Tiger Woods' arrest: 14-time major winner 'sorry...

Monaco Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel&#039;s win fires up Ferrari fans
MotorsportsOther Sports

Monaco Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel's win fires up Fer...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video