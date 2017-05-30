Ulaanbaatar Cup Invitational Tournament: L Devendro Singh in team for boxing tourney in Mongolia

New Delhi: Commonwealth Games silver- medallist L Devendro Singh (52kg) will spearhead a seven- strong Indian men's boxing challenge at the Ulaanbaatar Cup Invitational Tournament in Mongolia next month.

The former Asian silver-medallist is also a two-time Olympian and is continuing his transition from light flyweight to flyweight.

The Ulaanbaatar Cup will be held from June 20 to 26 in the Mongolian capital of Ulaanbaatar.

Also in the team is two-time King's Cup gold-medallist K Shyam Kumar (49kg). Both Devendro and Shyam Kumar had missed out on selection for the Asian Championships, thereby ruling them out of the August-September World Championships in Germany.

Mohamed Hussamuddin, who won a gold medal at the Strandja Memorial Tournament in Bulgaria earlier this year, has been picked in the bantamweight (56kg) category.

Asian Youth silver-medallist Ankush Dahiya has taken the lightweight spot. He had won a bronze medal at the National Championships in Guwahati.

Two-time King's Cup bronze-medallist Rohit Tokas has been selected in the light welterweight (64kg) category.

The Ulaanbaatar Cup will be a comeback for five-time world champion M C Mary Kom, who was yesterday named in a three-strong women's team for the event. Mary Kom has been out of competitive action for the last one year.

The teams:

Men: K Shyam Kumar (49kg), L Devendro Singh (52kg), Mohamed Hussamuddin (56kg), Ankush Dahiya (60kg), Rohit Tokas (64kg), Duryodhan (69kg), Jaideep (75kg).

Women: M C Mary Kom (51kg), Priyanka Choudhary (60kg), Kalawanti (75kg).