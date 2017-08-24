close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

UP Yoddha hold Tamil Thalaivas in PKL clash

Promising raider Rishank Devadiga scored 14 points for the hosts while skipper Ajay Thakur contributed with 10 points for the Thalaivas.

IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 24, 2017 - 00:02
UP Yoddha hold Tamil Thalaivas in PKL clash

Lucknow: Hosts UP Yoddha finally managed to break their four-match losing streak, holding Tamil Thailavas 33-33 in a nail-biting Zone B clash of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 5 at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday.

Promising raider Rishank Devadiga scored 14 points for the hosts while skipper Ajay Thakur contributed with 10 points for the Thalaivas.

The Yoddhas are still on top of the table in Zone B with 25 points after 10 games whereas Thalaivas are languishing at the bottom of the table with 14 points from six games.

The home team had themselves to blame for squandering their first half lead as the visitors cashed in on another poor effort from the UP defenders to tie the match in the dying minutes.

The hosts started with a 3-0 lead as Rishank scored with a three-point raid in the first minute.

It took the visitors four minutes to register their first point as Vineet Kumar made a successful raid but the Yoddhas didn't take their foot off the pedal and led 7-2 after five minutes.

In the eighth minute, the Yoddhas inflicted an all out to extend their lead to 12-3, thanks to Rishank's super raiding form.

For the Thaliavas, Ajay Kumar was a bit subdued in the first half but Amit Hooda kept their defence going to end the first half trailing 11-19.

The visitors got their act together in the second half as skipper Thakur led from the front to score two raid points in three minutes and reduce the gap to 14-19 after 23 minutes.

Thakur then helped his team inflict an all out in the 24th minute to level the scores at 19-19.

Sensing the danger at yet another loss, home skipper Nitin Tomar scored two points in two minutes but still trailed 21-23 after 29 minutes.

Rishank got the home side back into the game, scoring with a two-point raid as the Yoddhas lead 26-24 after 30 minutes.

Both teams exchanged a couple of raid and tackle points to level the game at 27-27 after 33 minutes.

With less than three minutes to go, the Yoddhas scored a raid and tackle point to lead 32-31 and looked on course to register their first win of the home leg.

But there was still some drama left till the last minute when Vineet Kumar made a successful raid in the dying seconds before the Thalaivas scored a tackle point to tie the match.

TAGS

UP YoddhaTamil ThalaivasPKL

From Zee News

Haryana pip Delhi in close PKL contest
Other Sports

Haryana pip Delhi in close PKL contest

SC asks CoA to prepare draft of new BCCI constitution
cricket

SC asks CoA to prepare draft of new BCCI constitution

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC ease past North Korean club 3-0
Football

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC ease past North Korean club 3-0

Kidambi Srikanth eases into pre-quarters of World Badminton Championships
Badminton

Kidambi Srikanth eases into pre-quarters of World Badminton...

Watch: AB de Villiers gives emotional message on stepping down from ODI captaincy
cricket

Watch: AB de Villiers gives emotional message on stepping d...

Michael Schumacher&#039;s son to pay tribute to his father&#039;s first win
Other Sports

Michael Schumacher's son to pay tribute to his father...

Ex-EPL striker Dimitar Berbatov joins Indian club Kerala Blasters
Football

Ex-EPL striker Dimitar Berbatov joins Indian club Kerala Bl...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Date, Time, Venue, Squads
cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Date, Time, Venue,...

Here’s what Wayne Rooney said on dropping retirement bombshell
Football

Here’s what Wayne Rooney said on dropping retirement bombsh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video