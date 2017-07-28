close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Usain Bolt could reverse retirement decision, says Justin Gatlin

The great Jamaican, who has won eight Olympic and 11 world championship gold medals, is planning to quit the track after competing in the 100m and 4x100m relay in the global event in London.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 23:55
Usain Bolt could reverse retirement decision, says Justin Gatlin

Birmingham, England: Usain Bolt could be tempted to reverse his decision to retire from athletics after next month`s world championships, his American sprint rival Justin Gatlin said on Friday.

The great Jamaican, who has won eight Olympic and 11 world championship gold medals, is planning to quit the track after competing in the 100m and 4x100m relay in the global event in London.

However, Gatlin, who was beaten by Bolt in the last two world championship 100m and 200m finals and at last year`s Olympics in Rio, believes the 30-year-old could one day find a return impossible to resist.

"Why not? He has that rock star mentality where he can travel the world, have fun, party in different places and then say: `I want to take this seriously one more time`," Gatlin told reporters at the U.S. team`s training camp in Birmingham.

"He has the opportunity to come back, once he leaves he can have a year of rest and say: `I love track so much I can`t leave it too soon`."

The 35-year-old Gatlin, twice banned for doping violations, has only beaten Bolt once in a world championship final, in 2005 in Helsinki when the Jamaican was still a teenager.

But with the main man of athletics due to depart the sprint scene, Gatlin predicted an exciting new era.

"It makes you a little more jittery. Who`s going to step up to fill that void, who`s going to rise to the occasion and want to be the next superstar?" he said.

"Now you`re not worried about the Usain Bolt Show. Now you`re more concerned about the head-on competition, people rising to the occasion and saying: `I will do it for me and my family now I have the opportunity to run from the front`."

TAGS

Usain BoltJustin GatlinSprintJamaican100m4x100m relaysports news

From Zee News

Hungarian Grand Prix: Red Bull&#039;s Daniel Ricciardo fastest in crash-interrupted Friday practice
Other Sports

Hungarian Grand Prix: Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo fast...

Pro Kabaddi League: Telugu Titans beat Tamil Thalaivas in season 5 opener; Puneri Paltan hammer U Mumba
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League: Telugu Titans beat Tamil Thalaivas in s...

Chess is &#039;haram&#039; troll: Religious bigots get a taste of Mohammad Kaif&#039;s sarcasm
cricket

Chess is 'haram' troll: Religious bigots get a ta...

Other Sports

Dutee Chand gets lifeline, likely to take part in London Wo...

Telangana govt to give INR 1 crore, house plot to India captain Mithali Raj
cricket

Telangana govt to give INR 1 crore, house plot to India cap...

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails HC verdict on athlete Chitra
Other Sports

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan hails HC verdict on athlete Chit...

WATCH: Ben Stokes hits Keshav Maharaj for hat-trick of sixes, reaches hundred with huge one at Kennington Oval
cricket

WATCH: Ben Stokes hits Keshav Maharaj for hat-trick of sixe...

India&#039;s Tour of Sri Lanka: 1st Test, Day 3 – Statistical highlights
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

India's Tour of Sri Lanka: 1st Test, Day 3 – Statistic...

R Ashwin&#039;s childhood coach Sunil Subramaniam is India&#039;s new manager
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

R Ashwin's childhood coach Sunil Subramaniam is India...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video