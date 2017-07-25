close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Usain Bolt, Elaine Thompson lead Jamaica's world championships charge

Bolt will chase his fourth successive 100 metres world title and a fifth consecutive 4x100m relay gold at the Aug. 4-14 meeting, his last international competition.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 08:35
Usain Bolt, Elaine Thompson lead Jamaica&#039;s world championships charge
Reuters

Kingston: Usain Bolt is among three Olympic champions leading a strong Jamaican team at the athletics world championships in London next month.

Bolt will chase his fourth successive 100 metres world title and a fifth consecutive 4x100m relay gold at the Aug. 4-14 meeting, his last international competition.

Olympic double sprint champion Elaine Thompson and Omar Mcleod, who won Jamaica`s first 110 metres hurdles gold at the Rio Games, were also included in the 59-member squad announced by the Jamaica`s athletics administration (JAAA) on Monday.

Hansle Parchment, who won 110m hurdles silver at the last world championships in Beijing, and rising star Ronald Levy join world leader Mcleod in the event.

Reigning 100m hurdles world champion Danielle Williams, who set a new personal best of 12.56 seconds to win the Jamaican title last month, was also included, along with Olympic and world 400m bronze medallist Shericka Jackson.

The Jamaican team have started their warmup camp inBirmingham and will aim to improve on the 12 medals secured at the 2015 world championships in Beijing.

TAGS

Usain BoltElaine ThompsonWorld ChampionshipJamaicaLondonathletics news

From Zee News

My spike got stuck and I couldn&#039;t even make an effort to dive, says Mithali Raj about her bizarre run-out in ICC WWC final
cricket

My spike got stuck and I couldn't even make an effort...

Australian legend Brett Lee admits his son is a big fan of Indian skipper Virat Kohli
cricket

Australian legend Brett Lee admits his son is a big fan of...

Romelu Lukaku aims to become &#039;complete package&#039; at Manchester United
Football

Romelu Lukaku aims to become 'complete package' a...

Michael Phelps loses race against Great White Shark on Discovery&#039;s Shark Week
Other Sports

Michael Phelps loses race against Great White Shark on Disc...

Yograj Singh, Bharat Arun, Sarandeep Singh in BCCI one-time beneficiary list
cricket

Yograj Singh, Bharat Arun, Sarandeep Singh in BCCI one-time...

HS Prannoy defeats Parupalli Kashyap 21-15 20-22 21-12 to win US Open
Badminton

HS Prannoy defeats Parupalli Kashyap 21-15 20-22 21-12 to w...

International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich – Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time in IST
Football

International Champions Cup: Chelsea vs Bayern Munich – Liv...

Other Sports

Sports Schedule for the day: July 25, 2017

Team India skipper Mithali Raj to be gifted BMW, confirms V Chamundeswaranath
cricket

Team India skipper Mithali Raj to be gifted BMW, confirms V...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video