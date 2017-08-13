close
Usain Bolt is greatest-ever male sprinter but remember other champions in GOAT discussions

While there is no question that Bolt will go down as the greatest of all male sprinters, a legend who stamped his class by winning six individual Olympic gold medals, three each in 100 m and 200 m, one should not forget the achievements of the other legends.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 16:21
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, August 13, 2017 - 16:21

New Delhi: Usain Bolt drew curtains on a glorious career after the 4 x 100 m relay at the World Athletics Championships in London on Saturday.

While there is no question that Bolt will go down as the greatest of all male sprinters, a legend who stamped his class by winning six individual Olympic gold medals, three each in 100 m and 200 m, one should not forget the achievements of the other legends.

This argument comes to mind as people are quick to dub Bolt as the greatest track and field athlete in history without remembering the likes of Carl Lewis, Paavo Nurmi and Ray Ewry.

When the argument of the greatest track and field male athlete is drawn again, one will weigh in Bolt but will also remember the three greats mentioned above, simply because one is aware of history in all its glory.

To tell you about the other three icons, Nurmi won nine Olympic gold medals in long-distance running across three games.

Ewry won eight individual Olympic gold medals in the field in three games and Lewis won seven individual Olympic gold medals in track and field combined across four games.

Yes there has been no equivalent of Bolt in sprinting but when you look at the sport overall, there are multiple champions who cannot be ignored in the GOAT (greatest of all time) discussions.

Usain BoltathleticsGoatTrack and Field

