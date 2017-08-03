close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Usain Bolt prepares for his final hurrah at World Athletics Championships

In a career that has seen him win 11 gold medals at the championships, you know that whatever happens in London will only add to his legend and not give it any new meaning.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 17:29
Usain Bolt prepares for his final hurrah at World Athletics Championships

New Delhi: Few men have captured the imagination in the history of sport the way Jamaican ace Usain Bolt has. And now the great track and field superstar is getting ready for his final hurrah as the World Athletics Championships kicks off in London on Friday.

In a career that has seen him win 11 gold medals at the championships, you know that whatever happens in London will only add to his legend and not give it any new meaning.

He has also bagged eight Olympic gold medals in a career that is quite simply the best ever as far as sprinting is concerned. At the age of 30, one knows that Bolt is not the youngest man in the sport.

Whether he can do what he usually does at a big event, which is win three gold medals, depends on his level of fitness and more importantly his urge. He will of course start as the favourite in both the 100 m as well as the 200 m event. And then there is the 100 m relay in which the Jamaicans are usually the best.

So hold on these moments in your memory and see the great man for one last time. This is simply because he is like no other and to imagine that we have another like him will be quite simply asking for the sky. 

TAGS

Usain BoltathleticsWorld Championships

From Zee News

Sachin Tendulkar attends Rajya Sabha, gets mercilessly trolled on Twitter
cricket

Sachin Tendulkar attends Rajya Sabha, gets mercilessly trol...

France President Emmanuel Macron gives his seal of approval for Neymar&#039;s transfer to PSG
Football

France President Emmanuel Macron gives his seal of approval...

Steve Smith looking forward to India series after Cricket Australia agree new pay deal
cricket

Steve Smith looking forward to India series after Cricket A...

LIVE Streaming: Tri-nation One-day series – India A vs South Africa A
cricket

LIVE Streaming: Tri-nation One-day series – India A vs Sout...

WATCH: KL Rahul run-out after horrible mix-up with Cheteshwar Pujara during IND vs SL Colombo Test
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: KL Rahul run-out after horrible mix-up with Cheteshw...

WATCH: Virat Kohli becomes third Indian Test skipper to be dismissed on &#039;unlucky 13&#039; twice
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli becomes third Indian Test skipper to be...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 6: Live Streaming, TV Listing, Date, Time, Venue
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, Day 6: Live Streaming, TV Listing,...

Devendra Jhajharia: Few facts about India&#039;s most decorated Paralympian
Other Sports

Devendra Jhajharia: Few facts about India's most decor...

Former World Heavyweight champions Wladimir Klitschko hangs up his gloves, will not fight Anthony Joshua
Other Sports

Former World Heavyweight champions Wladimir Klitschko hangs...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video