Usain Bolt prepares for his final hurrah at World Athletics Championships

New Delhi: Few men have captured the imagination in the history of sport the way Jamaican ace Usain Bolt has. And now the great track and field superstar is getting ready for his final hurrah as the World Athletics Championships kicks off in London on Friday.

In a career that has seen him win 11 gold medals at the championships, you know that whatever happens in London will only add to his legend and not give it any new meaning.

Last Training Session before my last race in London pic.twitter.com/LkVHOKMR45 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 3, 2017

He has also bagged eight Olympic gold medals in a career that is quite simply the best ever as far as sprinting is concerned. At the age of 30, one knows that Bolt is not the youngest man in the sport.

Whether he can do what he usually does at a big event, which is win three gold medals, depends on his level of fitness and more importantly his urge. He will of course start as the favourite in both the 100 m as well as the 200 m event. And then there is the 100 m relay in which the Jamaicans are usually the best.

So hold on these moments in your memory and see the great man for one last time. This is simply because he is like no other and to imagine that we have another like him will be quite simply asking for the sky.