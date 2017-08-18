close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Usain Bolt reveals hamstring injury details to silence doubtors

Bolt, who won 19 global championship golds, is widely considered the finest sprinter in athletics annals.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 00:16
Usain Bolt reveals hamstring injury details to silence doubtors
Courtesy: Reuters

London: Usain Bolt delivered a rebuke those who questioned whether he really suffered an injury in his farewell race at the World Athletics Championships by revealing details of his hamstring tear on Thursday.

The Jamaican, stung by speculation that he had pulled up in the anchor leg of the 4 x 100 metres relay final in London on Saturday because he was too far behind to win the race, said the injury would need three months of rehabilitation.

Accompanied by an x-ray of the injury to his left hamstring, the eight-times Olympics gold medallist was also adamant in social media posts that he never cheated his fans.

The 30-year-old explained on Twitter: "Sadly I have tear of the proximal myotendineous junction of biceps femoris in my left hamstring with partial retraction. 3 months rehab.

"I don`t usually release my medical report to the public but sadly I have sat and listened to people questioning if I was really injured.

"I have never been one to cheat my fans in any way & my entire desire at the championship was run one last time for my fans. Thanks for the continued support my fans and I rest, heal and move onto the next chapter of my life #Love&LoveAlone."

The posts on Twitter were removed shortly after they had been posted.

Bolt had been three metres down on the two leaders as he took on the last leg of the relay, which was won by Britain, only to pull up sharply and fall to the ground, coming to a halt after a forward roll on the track.

He speculated on Sunday that the injury, which ended a wretched final championships for him after he only managed to win bronze in the individual 100 metres the previous weekend, might have been caused by having a long wait before the race.

Bolt, who won 19 global championship golds, is widely considered the finest sprinter in athletics annals.

TAGS

Usain Boltworld athletics championshipshamstring injurysports news

From Zee News

EPL Preview: Tottenham seek to make most of Chelsea&#039;s woes
English Premier LeagueFootball

EPL Preview: Tottenham seek to make most of Chelsea's...

US Open 2017: Victoria Azarenka could miss season&#039;s final Grand Slam due to custody battle
Tennis

US Open 2017: Victoria Azarenka could miss season's fi...

WATCH: Classic Joe Root knock deflates West Indies in first day-night Test
cricket

WATCH: Classic Joe Root knock deflates West Indies in first...

SL vs IND: MS Dhoni gets down to business, spotted training with Ravi Shastri — Viral Photo
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: MS Dhoni gets down to business, spotted training...

Indian badminton queen PV Sindhu targets elusive World title at Glasgow
BadmintonOther Sports

Indian badminton queen PV Sindhu targets elusive World titl...

After back-to-back Super Series titles, Indian top-seed Srikanth Kidambi targets BWF World title
BadmintonOther Sports

After back-to-back Super Series titles, Indian top-seed Sri...

PKL 2017: Dabang Delhi defeat Tamil Thalaivas for second win
Pro Kabaddi League 2017cricket

PKL 2017: Dabang Delhi defeat Tamil Thalaivas for second wi...

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli &amp; Co reach Dambulla for 1st ODI — Photos
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND: Virat Kohli & Co reach Dambulla for 1st ODI...

Indian goalie Gurpreet Sandhu leaves top-tier Norwegian outfit to join Bengaluru FC
Football

Indian goalie Gurpreet Sandhu leaves top-tier Norwegian out...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video