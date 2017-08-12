close
Usain Bolt’s Last Race, World Athletics Championships 2017: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

Know all the details here for action from the 2017 World Athletics Championships

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 14:28
Usain Bolt’s Last Race, World Athletics Championships 2017: Details of LIVE streaming, TV listing, date, time, venue

New Delhi: Get ready for Usain Bolt for one last time as the champion will be in action in the 4 x 400 m relay on Saturday. Bolt will retire from the sport post the race. Bolt won a bronze in the 100 m race earlier at the ongoing World Athletics Championships in London, which will have the perfect stage set for an emotional farewell with several fans cheering for the champion.

Date:

All the action from the men’s 4 x 400 m relay will take place on August 12, Saturday.

Time:

The action from the men’s 4 x 400 m relay will begin at 3.25 pm IST on August 12, Saturday.

Where:

All the action on Saturday will be at the Olympic Stadium in London.

Where to watch on television:

The official rights of the championships are with the Star Sports network. Star Sports Select 2/HD 2 will broadcast the event.

LIVE streaming:

The LIVE streaming of the big event will be available on Hotstar.com.

