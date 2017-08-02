close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Veer Dev Gulia bags bronze medal on opening day of Junior World Wrestling championships

Gulia had made it to the bronze medal play-offs despite losing in the quarter-finals, as his last-eight stage opponent, Isa Shapiev of Uzbekistan, reached the gold medal round of 74kg.

PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 13:03
Veer Dev Gulia bags bronze medal on opening day of Junior World Wrestling championships
Courtesy: Twitter (@SportsIndia3)

New Delhi: India began their campaign in the Junior World Wrestling championships on a positive note as Veer Dev Gulia bagged a bronze medal on the opening day of the competition in Tampere, Finland.

In the men's 74kg freestyle, Gulia finished third on the podium after getting the better of Yamasaki Yajuro of Japan 8-5 in the bronze medal play-off bout on Tuesday night.

Gulia had made it to the bronze medal play-offs despite losing in the quarter-finals, as his last-eight stage opponent, Isa Shapiev of Uzbekistan, reached the gold medal round of 74kg.

Gulia had started well by beating Johann Christoph Steinforth of Germany 6-2 in the 1/8 stage, but he lost in the quarter-finals 0-11 to the Uzbek wrestler.

But, with Shapiev entering the gold medal round, Gulia got another chance and he took full advantage of it, defeating Ty Stuart Bridgwater of Canada 5-0 in his repechage bout.

However, another Indian Ravinder, who also made it to the bronze medal round in men's 60kg freestyle, lost out on a third-place finish after going down to Japan's Hiromu Sakaki 6-9.

TAGS

Veer Dev guliaYamasaki YajuroJunior World Wrestling championshipsWrestling News

From Zee News

Ben Stokes flattered with Andrew Flintoff comparisons, but not trying to be aoyone else than himself
cricket

Ben Stokes flattered with Andrew Flintoff comparisons, but...

Football

FC Goa sign Moroccan International Ahmed Jahouh on one-year...

Ranji Trophy back to home and away format for 2017-18 season
cricket

Ranji Trophy back to home and away format for 2017-18 seaso...

Gautam Gambhir thanks Shah Rukh Khan for offering support to his foundation&#039;s new initiative for poor
cricket

Gautam Gambhir thanks Shah Rukh Khan for offering support t...

Next T20 World Cup and the next two years of international series is what I am looking at now, says Mithali Raj
cricket

Next T20 World Cup and the next two years of international...

Cricket Australia on verge of ending pay dispute with players
cricket

Cricket Australia on verge of ending pay dispute with playe...

PKL 2017, Day 5: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers, Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors – Preview, Squads, Live Streaming
Other Sports

PKL 2017, Day 5: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers,...

WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats John Cena at SmackDown Live; books date with Jinder Mahal at SummerSlam for WWE title
Other Sports

WATCH: Shinsuke Nakamura defeats John Cena at SmackDown Liv...

WATCH: Tamil Nadu Premier League witness the most HILARIOUS run-out off all time
cricket

WATCH: Tamil Nadu Premier League witness the most HILARIOUS...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video