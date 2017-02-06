Vijay Goel lays foundation stone of Center of Excellence for Para Sports in Gujarat

Gandhinagar: Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Center of Excellence for Para Sports here, which will be the first ever training facility in the country dedicated to para athletes.

Goel laid the foundation stone of the boundary wall of the center at Sector 25 here.

Speaking on the occasion, Goel said that the facility will help para athletes in showcasing their skills and talent further both at the national and international level.

The Center of Excellence is being set up at an estimated budget of over Rs 50 crores.

It will have world class facilities where para athletes can train for various international competitions including Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympic Games. It will also act as a classification center for para athletes.

The Center will also hold seminars, educational programmes and workshops throughout the year with the help of International Paralympic Committee.

The Center will have a fully air conditioned indoor hall, fully air conditioned elite hostel of 100 beds, 20 VIP accommodation for foreign guest which will also be air conditioned and open land for warm-up.

The entire project will be constructed by CPWD in coordination with various experts and consultants having full accessibility as per the norms of IPC.

Para-athletes had done the country proud by winning four medals, including two gold in the Paralympic Games in Rio last year.

Earlier in the day, Goel inaugurated the SAI Training Center (Para) at SAI NSWC Gandhinagar. The STC Para Training Center will provide facilities for training in the age group of 14-20 years in athletics (boys & girls). Swimming (boys and girls) and powerlifting (boys and girls).

With a total strength of 50 (boys and girls), annual budget for this scheme will be Rs 50 lakhs. All the selected para athletes will be accommodated in the Elite Hostel.

International level playing facilities will be provided to para athletes for day-to-day training at SAI Campus in athletics (synthetic track), swimming (International Standard Swimming Pool and powerlifting (modern fitness center with world class equipment).

Qualified coaches will posted for each discipline. Facilities like lodging/boarding, sports kits, competition exposure, medical insurance will be provided under the STC Scheme.

Selection trials were conducted on February 3-4 and probables were selected and they will join the Center after the completion of their examination.