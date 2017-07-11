close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Vijay Mallya quits as India's top representative to FIA after intervention from sports ministry

Mallya, who is facing extradition to India over unpaid debts for the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, resigned ahead of the last meeting of FIA's World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) in June, following the ministry's directive to Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI).

PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 16:28
Vijay Mallya quits as India&#039;s top representative to FIA after intervention from sports ministry
Reuters

New Delhi: Vijay Mallya has quit as Indian motorsport body's top representative in the world body FIA after intervention from the sports ministry.

Mallya, who is facing extradition to India over unpaid debts for the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, resigned ahead of the last meeting of FIA's World Motor Sport Council (WMSC) in June, following the ministry's directive to Federation of Motor Sports Club of India (FMSCI).

FMSCI can now only nominate a new representative to the FIA in December as a national body cannot nominate anyone in between the stipulated tenure.

Former FMSCI president Vicky Chandhok was deputy to Mallya at the FIA and has attended all the meetings ever since the Indian passport of the troubled businessman was revoked.

Current FMSCI boss Akbar Ebrahim refused to comment on the subject.

The official FMSCI website promptly removed the names of Mallya and Chandhok from the list of its FIA representatives.

Earlier this year, Mallya was also removed as FMSCI honorary chairman as a result of his mounting troubles

TAGS

Viajy MallyaFIAsports news

From Zee News

Team India coach announcement only after consultation with Virat Kohli: Sourav Ganguly
cricket

Team India coach announcement only after consultation with...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Wounded India look to bounce back against Australia – Preview
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Wounded India look to boun...

Rafael Nadal crashes out of Wimbledon: A look back at the Spaniard&#039;s early exit from coveted tournament
Tennis

Rafael Nadal crashes out of Wimbledon: A look back at the S...

Suspended by ICC, Mohammad Shahzad couldn&#039;t miss wishing his &#039;Mahi Bhai&#039; MS Dhoni a happy birthday
cricket

Suspended by ICC, Mohammad Shahzad couldn't miss wishi...

Wayne Rooney keen to revive England career after Everton switch
Football

Wayne Rooney keen to revive England career after Everton sw...

Wimbledon 2017: Kevin Anderson wants a &#039;rematch&#039; with AB de Villiers after losing to him in childhood
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Kevin Anderson wants a 'rematch'...

Tennis

Sania Mirza-Ivan Dodig eye quarter-final spot at Wimbledon...

Arsenal ready to roll out &#039;red carpet&#039; to Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe
Football

Arsenal ready to roll out 'red carpet' to Monaco...

Will speak to Vinod Rai as CAC&#039;s decision to hold back coach&#039;s name was done with permission: Sourav Ganguly
cricket

Will speak to Vinod Rai as CAC's decision to hold back...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video