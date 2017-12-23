Vijender Singh defends two pro-boxing titles with 10th straight win

Jaipur: Star pugilist Vijender Singh`s unbeaten run in pro-boxing stretched to 10 bouts as he successfully defended his WBO Oriental and Asia Pacific super middleweight titles by beating Ernest Amuzu of Ghana at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium here on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Haryana boxer, who is currently sixth in WBO rankings, fought in the mega show called Rajasthan Rumble, where it wasn`t a technical knockout and Vijender had to fight out all 10 rounds to earn the victory.

Courtesy the unanimous decision of the judges, Vijender was declared winner as he dominated his opponent throughout the bout.

Apart from the first round, Vijender looked in control throughout as he pushed Amuzu to the all corners of the ring.

Meanwhile, this was Amuzu`s only third defeat out of 26 bouts. The Ghanaian had previously knocked out 23 of his opponents.

The 34-year-old, however, proved to be no match to his Indian counterpart but did well to availed being knocked out after receiving heat blows.