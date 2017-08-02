Vijender Singh lands in Mumbai for big bout on Saturday, tweets pictures on social media

New Delhi: Vijender Singh will be taking on Chinese boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali in his ninth pro boxing bout in Mumbai on Saturday. While Vijender is the WBO Asia Pacific Super middleweight champion, Maimaitiali is the WBO Oriental Super middleweight champion. Vijender landed in Mumbai on Wednesday and took to Twitter to post pictures from the airport, the road and the gymnasium.

Meanwhile, talking to India Today, ahead of the fight, Vijender said, "If I get a chance I will take him down. I don't have to play the 10 rounds. I will try and knock him down by 4th or 5th round. That's what I will try. He got title, I have title. Thik hai yaar.We will take him. He has got 8 fights so have I but I have amateur career experience."

Training session in Mumbai with my trainer @Lee__Beard pic.twitter.com/QNlhwG2zB5 — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 2, 2017

Mumbai me aap ka swagat hai pic.twitter.com/0femAyEsRy — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) August 2, 2017

He added, "I love my country and have this feeling towards the nation. If I get a chance to fight, it may not be in war but in ring I will give my 100 percent and fight till the end. Can't quit man. I will try to win the battle."

He also said, "They are coming to see me fight. The boxing scenario will change in a few years. I have no such dreams. I am more mature in the sport now. I just want to make boxing more popular in India. I urge Mumbaikars to come and see the Chinese beaten black and blue."