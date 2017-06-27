close
Vijender Singh puts WBO Asia Pacific title at stake, to fight China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali on August 5

Vijender, who has been training in Manchester, England, presented the first ticket of his bout to cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 21:09
Vijender Singh puts WBO Asia Pacific title at stake, to fight China&#039;s Zulpikar Maimaitiali on August 5
Courtesy: PTI

New Delhi: India's star professional boxer and Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh will clash with China's undefeated, left-handed fighter Zulpikar Maimaitiali for a double title fight on August 5 in Mumbai.

The WBO Asia Pacific Middleweight Champion will take on the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion, at the NSCI Stadium in Worli, it was announced at a media conference today.

"Start the countdown! It's 5th August when I'm going to enter the ring to make India proud yet again! #BattleGroundAsia," Vijender announced on Twitter.

Vijender has been training in Manchester, England, with his trainer Lee Beard for the bout, the first ticket of which was presented to cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar at the latter's house by the boxer himself.

"The very first ticket of my fight was presented to @sachin_rt . What a good start for us. Get ready for #BattleGroundAsia, everyone," he tweeted.

In this fight, the two boxers will put their respective WBO titles at stake and whoever wins the bout will take home his defended title along with his opponent's too.

Three other Indian pugilists Akhil Kumar, Jitender Kumar and Neeraj Gayat will be seen in the ring, taking on international opponents, whose names will be declared later, on the fight day and it will be 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games gold medalist Akhil's debut bout as a pro.

Apart from them, three other Indian boxers- Pardeep Kharera, Dharmender Grewal and Kuldeep Dhanda- will also take on international boxers, whose names will be announced on the fight day.

"I am all set for the August 5 bout. He (Zulpikar) is just a young kid, a southpaw. When he said that he will knock me out, I was laughing. We will show China that we are the best," the 31-year-old Vijender said at the media conference.

"My training is in great shape. I will again go to Manchester tomorrow and start my training. I will come here (to Mumbai) a week before the fight," the pugilist added.

Vijender, who has remained unbeaten since his debut in professional boxing in 2015, has fought eight bouts with the last one being against former world number 1 boxer Francis Cheka from Tanzania, whom he defended his title.

Vijender clinched his first title, in July 2016, against Kerry Hope of Australia, becoming the WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight Champion.

Overall, Vijender has fought eight bouts with seven of them being won by knock-outs. He has 30 rounds under his belt, eight more than his opponent from China. 

