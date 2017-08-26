Vijender Singh’s fan moment with Floyd Mayweather, see picture

New Delhi: United States and the sporting world in general is gearing up for the big boxing bout between Floyd Mayweather, the eleven-time five-division professional boxing world champion and Conor McGregor, the UFC lightweight champion on Saturday.

And ahead of the big clash, India’s most celebrated professional boxer Vijender Singh posted a picture with Mayweather on Twitter. See it below.

There is enough spice in the big weekend bout as Mayweather has already taken pot shots at McGregor, adding to the bitterness between the two boxers ahead of the fight.

Ahead of the bout, Mayweather, as quoted by AFP, said, “Conor McGregor is extremely heavy right now. I think he’s 164 so he’s still got 10 pounds to go.”

He further added, “I get that extra money if you can’t make the weight. Get those extra millions ready. UFC get those extra millions ready. You got to get that weight down like a true champion. A true champion is disciplined and very responsible but we’ll see.”

He also said, “If he don’t make the weight, we still going to fight but there’s going to be a heavy fine. There is no way in hell that I’m not ready to fight in the deepest of trenches in this contest. We are ready for both scenarios. I’m ready to go to war for 12 rounds and I’m ready to put him away early on.”