Vijender Singh vs Zulpikar Maimaitiali: World Boxing Organisation sanctions bout for 1st week of August

The 22-year-old Chinese number 1 boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali, currently holds the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion Title.

PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 15:40
New Delhi: World Boxing Organisation (WBO) has sanctioned WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title and WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title between Vijender Singh and Chinese Zulpikar Maimaitiali in first week of August in Mumbai.

Vijender is current WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champion Singh while Zulpikar is WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion.

Neerav Tomar, Promoter IOS Boxing Promotions said: "We are happy to know on WBO's decision sanctioning Asia's biggest battle between Vijender Singh and Zulpikar Maimaithiali. The sanction is in place and we can now move forward with Zulpikar's team SECA to finalise terms and locking the date and venue in Mumbai."

Speaking on one of the biggest fight night of Asia Leon Panoncillo Jr., Chairman WBO Asia Pacific said:"After reviewing fight records of both the participants, I am satisfied with their past results and therefore approved this unification bout of the WBO Asia Pacific/WBO Oriental Super ? Middleweight titles."

Both the WBO title holders are number one boxers in their respective country's India and China as they both remain unbeaten since the time they made their debut in the field of professional boxing.

With this fight both the boxers will put their respective titles at stake and it will be a double title fight.

The boxer that wins the bout will take home his defended title along with the opponent?s title, by the end of the bout he will have two belts on his name.

Vijender, who recently retained his WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title entered professional boxing in the year 2015.

Vijender has 8 wins under his belt with 7 of them being won by KO and 1 by Unanimous Decision. He has played 30 rounds, which puts him a few rounds above his next opponent. Vijender Singh won his maiden title last year in July after defeating Kerry Hope of Australia.

Later in the month of December the golden boy of Indian boxing was challenged by Francis Cheka of Tanzania for his title, which he gracefully retained.

The 22-year-old Chinese number 1 boxer Zulpikar Maimaitiali, currently holds the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight Champion Title. He has fought 8 bouts with 24 rounds under his belt.

Zulpikar has won 7 bouts with no less than 5 KO wins and one draw. The Chinese boxer made his debut in the year 2015, and won the WBO Oriental Title last year in July by defeating Thomas Mashali of Tanzania by TKO.

TAGS

Vijender SinghWorld Boxing OrganisationWBOZulpikar MaimaitialiNeerav Tomar

