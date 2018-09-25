हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu honoured with Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and weightlifter Mirabai Chanu were on Tuesday honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award. President Ram Nath Kovind presented the award at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Apart from Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Dronacharya Awards were given to Subedar  Chenanda Achaiah  Kuttappa, Vijay Sharma, A. Srinivasa Rao, Sukhdev  Singh  Pannu, Clarence Lobo, Tarak Sinha, Jiwan Kumar Sharma and VR Beedu.

Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award is given for spectacular and most outstanding performance in the field of sports by a sportsperson over a period of four years, Arjuna Award is given for consistency outstanding performance for four years. Dronacharya Award is given to coaches for producing medal winners at prestigious International sports events, Dhyan Chand Award for life time contribution to sports development and Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar is given to the corporate entities (both in private and public sector) and individuals who have played a visible role in the area of sports promotion and development. 

The overall top performing university in inter-university tournaments is given Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy.

Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, Dronacharya Award, Arjuna Award

