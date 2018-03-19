Virdhawal Khade wins gold at the Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships

Singapore: Young swimmer Virdhawal Khade continued his winning streak with a gold medal in the 50 metres freestyle category at the 49th Singapore National Age Group Swimming Championships (SNAG).

Competing against a host of international swimmers, Khade swam his season-best time of 23.02 seconds to win the gold.

The 26-year-old had also bagged a silver medal in the 50 metres freestyle at the same event.

"This was a good place to start. It always feels great winning for the country. Honestly, I expected a faster time, but I'll take this. There was a lot to learn from all the races in Singapore, and I know I can improve so much more in the coming months," Khade said.

Talking about his preparations for the upcoming Commonwealth Games, the Arjuna awardee said, "I have been training in Bangalore for five months now. Things have been on track and I have been swimming competitions to prepare myself for the Games."

"My times have been good and improving consistently, and at this point I feel it is all about staying injury-free and doing what I have been doing in the past months, as it seems to be helping me get better," he added.