Virender Sehwag enjoys 'Hakka Noodles' as Vijender Singh defeats Zulpikar Maimaitiali

New Delhi: Vijender Singh continued his rampant run by claiming 9th win in pro boxing by defeating China's Zulpikar Maimaitiali. The victory was hugely appreciated all-over social media, ranging from Virender Sehwag to Baba Ramdev.

Vijender's stature grew a few notches as he outslugged his Chinese opponent Zulpikar Maimaitiali in a close bout to annex the WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight title. It was double delight for the fans as Vijender also snatched the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight title from the Chinese.

As far as the people's reactions are concerned, they must have had their hearts in their mouth towards the end of the fight, with many believing that the the younger and more energetic Chinese pugilist has ended Vijder's unbeaten run.

Soon, however, the Indian fans in the arena erupted when the referees unanimously announced Vijender Singh as the winner by five points.

Here's how the twitter reaction followed:

Tough match this,but congrats @boxervijender .Enjoyed Hakka Noodles while watching ur fight & you made Chinese Hakka Bakka#BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/6nlcX92MHM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 5, 2017

Congratulations to @boxervijender for the great win. Chinese met a grand defeat in Mumbai and same will happen in Doklam #BattleGroundAsia pic.twitter.com/d7kwncuvgQ — Swami Ramdev (@yogrishiramdev) August 5, 2017

Congratulations @boxervijender on yet another victory. Looked like the best match of your pro-boxing career. Superbly done#BattleGroundAsia — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 5, 2017

WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight champ Vijender Singh

beat

WBO Oriental Super Middleweight champ Zulpikar Maimaitiali from China — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 5, 2017

Congratulations my brother @boxervijender!! Sabash shera #BattleGroundAsia. Keep rocking — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) August 5, 2017

Vijender won the tiles with the scoreline 96-96, 95-94, 95-94 in his favour.