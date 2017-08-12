close
Virender Sehwag lashes out at ‘pathetic’ state of Ranchi stadium after wrestler’s death

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 13:46
Virender Sehwag lashes out at ‘pathetic’ state of Ranchi stadium after wrestler’s death
Twitter (@virendersehwag)

New Delhi: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, on Saturday, took to social media to vent out his anger on the death of national-level wrestler Vishal Kumar Verma. The athlete had died on Tuesday owing to electrocution at the Jaipal Singh Stadium at Ranchi.

It was on Tuesday that reports circulated about the death of wrestler Vishal. He was electrocuted due to a short circuit at the stadium building which also has the office of Jharkhand State Wrestling Association (JSWA). He was spotted by the locals there and was immediately taken to the nearby hospital, where doctors had declared him dead.

The former swashbuckling opener, on Saturday, took to his official Twitter account to tweet his anger on the same. His tweet read as – Another Negligence.We have lost a National Wrestler #VishalKumarVerma ,due to electrocution at this water logged stadium in Ranchi.Pathetic!

Talking about the incident the, Wrestling Association president Bhola Nath Singh had mentioned to the Pioneer about an announcement of rupees one lakh interim relief to the bereaved family. Apart from that, the association would also give a sum of Rs 10,000 every month to the family till one of Kumar’s sisters gets a job.

“It is extremely unfortunate. I don’t know why he went to the office which is sunk in deep waters. The situation of the stadium is pathetic and the building is in ruins. We have demanded Rs 10 lakh compensation from the government for the kin of Kumar,” said Singh.

