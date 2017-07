Virender Sehwag, PT Usha named in 12-member Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award committee

New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag and celebrated athlete P T Usha have been named in a 12-member Committee which has been handed the job to pick this year's Khel Ratna and Arjuna awardees.

The Committee, to be headed by Justice (retd) C K Thakkar, will meet on August 3 to select this year's awardees.

The Committee has Mukund Killekar (boxing), Sunil Dabbas (Kabaddi), M R Mishra (Journalist), S Kannan (Journalist), Sanjeev Kumar (Journalist), Latha Madhvi (Para athlete), Anil Khanna (sports administrator), Injeti Srivastava (DG, SAI) and Rajvir Singh (joint Secretary, Sports Ministry) as the other members.