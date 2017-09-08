Waltherus Marijne appointed Indian senior men's hockey team chief coach

New Delhi: India's newly appointed Sports Minister has announced that the current chief coach of Indian senior women hockey team, Waltherus Marijne, will take over as chief coach of Indian senior men hockey team.

Rathore added that Dronacharya Award winner Harendra Singh will take over as High Performance specialist coach for the women's team.

Last week, Hockey India sacked national coach Roelant Oltmans after a string of unimpressive outings at the international level.

High Performance Director David John was made an interim in charge for a smooth transition of the the men's team.

The decision was taken during the three-day meeting of the Hockey India High Performance and Development Committee, which concluded on September 2.

India will open they Hockey World League (HWL) Final campaign against current world champions Australia on December 1, according to the schedule announced by International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday. India and Australia are in Pool B alongwith reigning Olympic bronze medallist Germany and England. The HWL Final 2017 will be held in Bhubaneswar from December 1 to 10.