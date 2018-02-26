Want to make India sports equipment manufacturing hub: Sports Minister

New Delhi: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday said making India a manufacturing hub of sports equipment is one of his primary targets.

"...We plan to hold a summit of the best sports goods manufacturers of India and the world to deliberate on how and what we need to do to change the policies of the country to make India a manufacturing hub of sports equipment," Rathore said at SportEX.Asia 2018.

Rathore stressed on the need for private sector to play an active role in improving sports infrastructure in the country.

"We plan to make India a force to reckon with in the field of sports and need support from the private sector. Currently, we are focused on two programmes - excellence in sports through our Target Olympic Podium scheme and broad-basing of the sport through the largest schools games competition- Khelo India," he said.

The minister proclaimed the year 2018 as the year of sports in India.

"We intend to change the mindset of people towards sport. For that, the environment around sport needs to be revitalised and re-energised. This includes all aspects of sports namely manufacturing, education, skill training, sports science, sports broadcast, events, managing academies among others," he said.