WATCH: After being humiliated twice, Brock Lesnar challenges Golderber for one final time at Wrestlemania

New Delhi: While 30 renowed wrestlers were up against each other in WWE's Royal Rumble, most of the spectators were waiting for a showdown between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg.

The Beast Incarnate was pummeled at WWE Survivior series, where Goldberg thrashed him inside two minutes.

At The Royal Rumble, Lesnar entered the ring at No. 26 and hammered the participants with several German Suplexes, clotheslines and a F5 on eventual winner Randy Orton.

But seconds after Goldberg arrived two places after Lesnar, the former WCW superstar hit Lesnar with a Spear. Before Lesnar could recover, Goldberg pushed him over the top rope to eliminate him.

A day after being humiliated again, Lesnar has challenged Goldberg for one final time at upcoming Wrestlemania.

Paul Heyman officially challenged Goldberg to face Brock Lesnar one more time in a match that would take place at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

The feud between the two great wrestlers began almost 13 years ago, when Goldberg defeated Lesnar at WrestleMania XX.

After a long absence from the sport, Goldberg returned to the ring for a rematch at Survivor Series in November.