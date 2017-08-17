WATCH: After facing defeat against John Cena, Jinder Mahal bounces back to Baron Corbin

New Delhi: After facing defeat against Randy Orton, WWE champion Jinder Mahal lost his second consecutive match, though his title wasn't at stake, after he went down against John Cena at SmackDown Live, just days before SummerSlam.

Cena won via disqualification as Baron Corbin, the Money in the Bank holder, interfered to break up a pinfall after Cena hit an Attitude Adjustment off the second rope on the Maharaja.

It was just the start of the drama-filled event, as Corbin soon cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to jump right into the ring and challenge Mahal.

His attempt failed to reap benefits, as Mahal tricked him into pinfall and made him join Damien Sandow as the only wrestlers to unsuccessfully cash-in and lose their match.

Here's the video of the incident:

Mahal surely has Cena to thank for being able to pin down Corbin. It was Cena's distraction that helped the reigning WWE Champion was roll up Corbin for a pin in the Money in the Bank cash-in match.

After Tuesday's match Baron Corbin is set to go up against John Cena at SummerSlam this Sunday night.