close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: After facing defeat against John Cena, Jinder Mahal bounces back to Baron Corbin

After Tuesday's match Baron Corbin is set to go up against John Cena at SummerSlam this Sunday night.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 12:49
WATCH: After facing defeat against John Cena, Jinder Mahal bounces back to Baron Corbin
YouTube (Screen Grab)

New Delhi: After facing defeat against Randy Orton, WWE champion Jinder Mahal lost his second consecutive match, though his title wasn't at stake, after he went down against John Cena at SmackDown Live, just days before SummerSlam.

Cena won via disqualification as Baron Corbin, the Money in the Bank holder, interfered to break up a pinfall after Cena hit an Attitude Adjustment off the second rope on the Maharaja.

It was just the start of the drama-filled event, as Corbin soon cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase to jump right into the ring and challenge Mahal. 

His attempt failed to reap benefits, as Mahal tricked him into pinfall and made him join Damien Sandow as the only wrestlers to unsuccessfully cash-in and lose their match.

Here's the video of the incident:

Mahal surely has Cena to thank for being able to pin down Corbin. It was Cena's distraction that helped the reigning WWE Champion was roll up Corbin for a pin in the Money in the Bank cash-in match.

After Tuesday's match Baron Corbin is set to go up against John Cena at SummerSlam this Sunday night.

TAGS

Jinder MahalJohn CenaSmackdown liveBaron CorbinWWEWWE SummerSlamWWE news

From Zee News

Sania Mirza - Peng Shuai progress, Ramkumar Ramanathan crashes out of Cincinnati Masters
Tennis

Sania Mirza - Peng Shuai progress, Ramkumar Ramanathan cras...

Ben Duckett takes as subtle dig at R Ashwin as PCA announce Indian offie&#039;s association with Worcestershire
cricket

Ben Duckett takes as subtle dig at R Ashwin as PCA announce...

Sri Lanka Sports Minister demands report from SLC after 3-0 defeat to India in Test series
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Sri Lanka Sports Minister demands report from SLC after 3-0...

World Dwarf Games 2017: Indian athletes bag record 37 medals in Toronto
Other Sports

World Dwarf Games 2017: Indian athletes bag record 37 medal...

Ramandeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kanjugam star in India&#039;s 4-3 win over Austria in Europe Tour
Other Sports

Ramandeep Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kanjugam star in India...

WATCH: Hardik, Krunal Pandya surprise their father by gifting him a brand new car
cricket

WATCH: Hardik, Krunal Pandya surprise their father by gifti...

Test cricket is over, I am only thinking about ODIs: Rohit Sharma on being benched against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Test cricket is over, I am only thinking about ODIs: Rohit...

Everton complete record £45 million signing of Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson
English Premier LeagueFootball

Everton complete record £45 million signing of Swansea City...

WATCH: Marco Asensio scores 33-yard screamer as Real Madrid beat Barcelona in Spanish Sup Cup
Football

WATCH: Marco Asensio scores 33-yard screamer as Real Madrid...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video