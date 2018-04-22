Watch: Amir Khan wins first fight in 2 years in 39 seconds

Liverpool: Former world champion Amir Khan returned to the ring with a bang on Saturday as he knocked out Phil Lo Greco in 39 seconds of his first fight in two years.

Fighting in a British homering for the first time in five years, Khan sent Lo Greco to the canvas inside 30 seconds. The Canadian seemed to be in a state of disbelief as he appeared to be shaking his head after getting back on his feet.

Moments later, Khan pinned Lo Greco against the ropes, which forced the referee to stop the fight.

Khan (32-4, 20 KOs) hadn't fought since he went up two weights and was knocked out by Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in May 2016. He held the WBA super lightweight title from 2009-12.

Lo Greco (28-4) was knocked out for only the second time in his career. He and Khan fought at a catch weight super welterweight.

"Khan is back. I wanted to prove a point. I trained for a 12-round fight. My hand coordination is very sharp. I saw I hurt him with the left hook and it was over. I'm back with a bang. At the moment, I'm a 147-(pound) fighter. My target is to win another world title," Khan was quoted as saying by ESPN after his win.

"My future holds some big fights. I want to give the UK fans some big fights and sell-out arenas and stadiums. We have many fighters around. I want to fight the top guys, I want to win another world title," he added.

