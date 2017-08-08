WATCH: Braun Strowman defeats Roman Reigns in Last Man Standing match, courtesy Samoa Joe's interference

New Delhi: Samoa Joe intervened with his brutal Coquina Clutch as Roman Reigns suffered defeat to Braun Strowman in a Last Man Standing match, on Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the match, Roman Reigns mentioned his to-do list for the Summer. He said that as for tonight, he was going to defeat Strowman and in SummerSlam he would walk out the champion. But nothing seemed to turn out as planned by the Big Dog.

The brawl kicked off right near the ramp with the Monster maintaining complete control over the former WWE champion. Each time Roman got back on his feet, thinking of making his move, Baun had his medicines ready to keep him shut throughout.

For one moment, sun did shine over Reigns when he tried his best to put the Monster through the 10 counts. He picked up the steps and then, once...twice, but Braun got up to just one count. Bam! And there went two more as Reigns had his share of dominance in the game.

A few Superman Punches followed in and then looking for the spear....Boot Smash! Reigns utterly shattered, laid down on the floor, writhing in pain. But, a stupefied Strowman stared at his opponent when he stood back to just eight counts looking for more to fight.

Tables came in, chairs were thrown as the match turned brutal as ever. Reigns finally went for a sickening spear outside the ring with seemed enough to put Strowman down till the count of 10. Fans waited anxiously for the referee to announce Reigns the winner when suddenly...out of nowhere, Samoa Joe attacked from behind with a Coquina Clutch. Reigns faded out, while Strowman crawled himself into the ring, ergo standing tall as the winner.

Watch the entire video here...

Not to forget, all the three will face reigning WWE champion Brock Lesnar in a Fatal 4-way match at SummerSlam 2017, at Barclays Centre, New York, on August 20.