WATCH: Brock Lesnar comes face-to-face with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe a week ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Brock Lesnar is said to face a Fatal 4-way match against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe at WWE SummerSlam, at Barclay Centre New York, on August 20.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 15, 2017 - 22:51
WATCH: Brock Lesnar comes face-to-face with Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman and Samoa Joe a week ahead of WWE SummerSlam
Youtube screen grab

New Delhi: Just one week to go! And Monday Night Raw, yesterday, showed what the main event of the this month's pay-per-view event WWE SummerSlam would look like. WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar was there, Braun Strowman was there, Samoa Joe was there and finally, there was Roman Reigns. And of course, absolute brutality was there.

Lesnar stepped into the ring along with Paul Heyman talking about SummerSlam and the alleged conspiracy by WWE and Raw General Manager Kurt Angle to take the title from the Beast. Walked in Samoa Joe and Braun Strowman talking about last episode's Last Man Standing match. And just in the two tried proving their power over either and in came Roman Reigns with his lethal spear striking down Samoa Joe. Sort of a revenge for last week's Coquina Clutch that had cost him the match against Strowman.

And then, bang! Powerslam by the Monster on the Big Dog. Then it was just Strowman and Lesnar in the ring. It is the Beast looking eye-to-eye to the Monster. Guards were already kept outside the ring by Kurt Angle and they made their way in as fast as possible to separate out the two before could turn absolutely destructive. Soon, the entire Raw locker room emptied itself to stop the Lesnar and Strowman after the latter briefly cut through to make his way up to the champion to blow a few punches.

Watch the entire video here...

 

TAGS

Brock LesnarPaul HeymanRoman ReignsBraun Strowman and Samoa JoeWWE SummerSlamWWE RawWWE Universal ChampionWWE newssports newsWrestling News

