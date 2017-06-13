WATCH: Brock Lesnar returns to Raw; brawls with Samoa Joe pulling all wrestlers, security officials out

New Delhi: Brock Lesnar marked his return to WWE Raw on the night after WrestleMania 33 and following a lengthy diatribe by his manager Paul Heyman, the No. 1 contender for WWE Universal title Samoa Joe arrived to confront Lesnar in the ring.

While Joe made the first move by attacking Lesnar, the duo's in-ring action later sparked a brawl that required WWE security and then WWE wrestlers to help break up.

The Beast Incarnate's return came about a week after Samoa Joe won the Fatal 5-Way match at Extreme Rules to become the No. 1 contender for Lesnar's title, earning himself a title shot at Great Balls of Fire.

Lesnar's return came after Samoa Joe had trapped Paul Heyman in the Coquina Clutch on June 5.

Here's the full video of the brawl that shook the WWE universe:-

Here are the results from this week's WWE Raw:-