WATCH: Brock Lesnar wrecks havoc at WWE Raw, gives a glimpse of what to expect this SummerSlam

Miz asked Lesnar to give an idea of what is to come at WWE SummerSlam in the fatal four-way Universal title clash, and instantly regretted!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 11:29
WATCH: Brock Lesnar wrecks havoc at WWE Raw, gives a glimpse of what to expect this SummerSlam
YouTube (Screen Grab)

New Delhi: The Miz wasn't on being beaten by Kurt Angle’s son Jason Jordan last week on WWE Raw, and this time, he got smacked by none other than Brock Lesnar. 

This time on Miz TV, Kurt Angle gave the show a new guest in the name of Lesnar and some epic destruction rolled in as the show progressed.

It was the Miz interupted Paul Heyman from delivering his introduction speech midway. Miz called Lesnar's statement of quitting the WWE should he lose to Samoa Joe, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam, a bluff.

He later asked Lesnar to give an idea of what is to come at WWE SummerSlam in the fatal four-way Universal title clash, and instantly regretted!

Here's the video of the incident:

The Beast Incarnat delivered a trio of F-5s and a triumphant walk through the ruins, giving everyone a preview of what one can expect on August 20

TAGS

Brock LesnarWWE RawWWE VideosKurt AngleThe MizSummerSlamWWE news

