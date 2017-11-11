Watch: Conor McGregor pushes referee, slaps MMA official

New Delhi: Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) legend and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor has sparked a huge controversy after attacking a referee in Dublin.

The 29-year-old was watching a fight at the Bellator 187 event in the Irish capital on Friday night wherein his team-mate mate Charlie Ward was taking on John Redmond. McGregor ran into the octagon after Ward's first-round win and started celebrating.

why does Conor McGregor run like a pissed off chicken pic.twitter.com/tpagx4GIab — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) November 11, 2017

As McGregor was not permitted to step into the octagon since he was not a licensed corner man for Ward, several fight officials stepped in to interrupt their post-fight celebration.

The interruption prompted McGregor to engage in an altercation as he himself came back and retaliated by pushing veteran UFC referee Marc Goddard for breaking up his celebration before the officials and BFF Artem Lobov escorted him from the cage.

McGregor did not stop there and returned to the top of the cage and straight slapped one of the officials upside the head.

McGregor, who was beaten by American boxing star Floyd Mayweather in a boxing match in August, has not fought in the UFC since stopping Eddie Alvarez to clinch the 155lb title in November last year.

(With ANI input)