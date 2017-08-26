WATCH: Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather during weigh-in

New Delhi: Las Vegas reached fever pitch as Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor arrived for their weigh-ins on Friday.

And McGregor did not waste his last opportunity to trash talk his unbeaten opponent before Saturday's blockbuster showdown.

After 40-year-old Mayweather, who is putting his flawless 49-0 boxing record on the line, weighed in well below the 154-pound limit at 3.5 pounds lighter, UFC star McGregor took center stage in front of a pro-Irish crowd at T-Mobile Arena.

As the pair went nose to nose, McGregor barked and shouted at his American opponent, much to the delight of his adoring fans.

"He looks blown out, full of water," said McGregor, 29.

"That's the worst shape I've ever seen him in. I am going to breeze through him, trust me."

Mayweather, who has come out of retirement for a 50th and final bout, said: "I know what it takes when it's a fight of this magnitude."

"Weight doesn't win fights, fighting wins fights. It won't go the distance, mark my words. This will be Conor McGregor's last fight also."

"Look at me, I am in peak physical condition," he said, adding he would weigh close to 170lbs on fight night.

The build-up to the T-Mobile Arena bout has at times resembled a soap opera but finally, at around 09:30 AM IST on Sunday, they will at last fight.