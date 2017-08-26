close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather during weigh-in

The build-up to the T-Mobile Arena bout has at times resembled a soap opera but finally, at around 09:30 AM IST on Sunday, they will at last fight.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 26, 2017 - 10:46
WATCH: Conor McGregor taunts Floyd Mayweather during weigh-in
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Las Vegas reached fever pitch as Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor arrived for their weigh-ins on Friday.

And McGregor did not waste his last opportunity to trash talk his unbeaten opponent before Saturday's blockbuster showdown.

After 40-year-old Mayweather, who is putting his flawless 49-0 boxing record on the line, weighed in well below the 154-pound limit at 3.5 pounds lighter, UFC star McGregor took center stage in front of a pro-Irish crowd at T-Mobile Arena.

As the pair went nose to nose, McGregor barked and shouted at his American opponent, much to the delight of his adoring fans.

"He looks blown out, full of water," said McGregor, 29.

"That's the worst shape I've ever seen him in. I am going to breeze through him, trust me."

Mayweather, who has come out of retirement for a 50th and final bout, said: "I know what it takes when it's a fight of this magnitude."

"Weight doesn't win fights, fighting wins fights. It won't go the distance, mark my words. This will be Conor McGregor's last fight also."

"Look at me, I am in peak physical condition," he said, adding he would weigh close to 170lbs on fight night.

The build-up to the T-Mobile Arena bout has at times resembled a soap opera but finally, at around 09:30 AM IST on Sunday, they will at last fight.

TAGS

Floyd MayweatherConor McGregorFloyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregorboxing news

From Zee News

Badminton World Championships: When, where and what time are Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu&#039;s respective semi-final matches?
Badminton

Badminton World Championships: When, where and what time ar...

Gautam Gambhir condemns Panchkula violence with hard-hitting tweet
cricket

Gautam Gambhir condemns Panchkula violence with hard-hittin...

Saina Nehwal regrets participating in Rio Olympics, says she should not have gone
Badminton

Saina Nehwal regrets participating in Rio Olympics, says sh...

Real Madrid Facebook, Twitter accounts compromised; hackers announce Lionel Messi signing
Football

Real Madrid Facebook, Twitter accounts compromised; hackers...

Yuvraj Singh shares bare-bodied picture, gets trolled by Rohit Sharma and Harbhajan Singh
cricket

Yuvraj Singh shares bare-bodied picture, gets trolled by Ro...

MS Dhoni is best wicket keeper-batsman in India, says Sanjay Manjrekar
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

MS Dhoni is best wicket keeper-batsman in India, says Sanja...

Paul Pogba wins UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award
English Premier LeagueFootball

Paul Pogba wins UEFA Europa League Player of the Season awa...

Arsenal will test Liverpool, says manager Jurgen Klopp
English Premier LeagueFootball

Arsenal will test Liverpool, says manager Jurgen Klopp

Badminton World Championships: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu ensure at least two medals for India
Badminton

Badminton World Championships: Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu ensu...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video