WATCH: Dope-tainted Brock Lesnar causes carnage on return to WWE Raw ahead of Royal Rumble event
The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, made a surprising entry into the ring and floored Roman Reigns with an F-5.
New Delhi: After being given a one-year suspension from UFC following doping violation, WWE star Brock Lesnar marked his return to RAW and took on multiple stars ahead of the much-awaited Royal Rumble.
The next big event is just two weeks away and will be hosted in Texas where 30 men will compete for the title which gives the winner an opportunity to contest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship – to be contested at Wrestlemania in New Orleans later in the year.
The latest event at WWE RAW began by Roman Reigns addressing the crowd about his aspirations for Royal Rumble and slowly Paul Heyman, WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, current US Open champion Chris Jericho, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman marked there presence in the arena which later turned into a chaotic battle.
The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, then made a surprising entry into the ring and floored Roman Reigns with an F-5.
Lesnar, 39, was tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene, following an out-of-competition urine test on June 28 last year and an in-competition urine test on July 9 at UFC 200 in Las Vegas.
Here are the latest WWE RAW results:-
- Enzo Amore & Big Cass def. Rusev & Jinder Mahal
- Ariya Daivari def. Lince Dorado
- Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson def. Raw Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus via Disqualification
- Neville attacked WWE Cruiserweight Champion Rich Swann
- Bayley confronted Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair
- Cedric Alexander def. The Brian Kendrick
- Big E def. Titus O’Neil to retain his Royal Rumble Match spot
- WWE Universal & U.S. Champion Jeri-KO & Braun Strowman def. Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn
