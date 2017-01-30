WATCH: Down with a spear, Undertaker recovers to eliminate Goldberg in Royal Rumble
Goldberg was looking good to go all the way after eliminating Brock Lesnar but Undertaker had other plans.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 20:28
Screen Grab
New Delhi: Randy Orton emerged victorious in the recently concluded WWE Royal Rumble but there were quite a few surprising elimination en route to the fight conclusion.
Stars Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and Undertaker eliminated each other and Roman Reigns appearance, who entered the ring at number 30, got the crowd buzzing before being removed from the ring by eventual champion Orton.
The Dead Man recovered after facing a spear to remove Goldberg in a surprising fashion.
First Published: Monday, January 30, 2017 - 20:28
