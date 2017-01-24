WATCH: Epic Staredown between Goldberg, The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar at WWE Raw

New Delhi: Ahead of the much-awaited The Royal Rumble event, the last RAW was expected to enthrall the spectators on Monday night. The excitement was more since it was for the first time since their clash in Survivor Series, that Goldberg and Brock Lesnar would be inside the ring together.

It all was happening on expected lines. Goldberg and Lesnar were having their customary stare-down in the ring, when The Undertaker's gong hit. The lights immediately went off and The Deadman was seen standing in the ring staring at Lesnar and Goldberg, who looked shocked.

After defeating Lesnar in just 86 seconds at Survivor Series in November, Goldberg announced his intention to have one more title run as a result of which he entered himself into the Royal Rumble match for a shot to become No. 1 contender.